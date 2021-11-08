Bo'ness thug a no-show at court as he awaits COVID-19 test
Iain Doyle (32) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday because he was supposedly awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test and was currently isolating.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:34 pm
He had pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner and assaulting a police officer at his 25e Thirlestane, Bo’ness home and behaving in a threatening manner, shouting and swearing and spitting repeatedly in the cell area of a police van en route to Falkirk Police Station on August 24.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until November 25 for reports.