Bo'ness thug a no-show at court as he awaits COVID-19 test

Iain Doyle (32) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday because he was supposedly awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test and was currently isolating.

He had pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner and assaulting a police officer at his 25e Thirlestane, Bo’ness home and behaving in a threatening manner, shouting and swearing and spitting repeatedly in the cell area of a police van en route to Falkirk Police Station on August 24.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until November 25 for reports.

