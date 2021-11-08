Bo'ness thug a no-show at court as he awaits COVID-19 test

He had pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner and assaulting a police officer at his 25e Thirlestane, Bo’ness home and behaving in a threatening manner, shouting and swearing and spitting repeatedly in the cell area of a police van en route to Falkirk Police Station on August 24.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until November 25 for reports.

Doyle behaved in a racially aggravated manner and assaulted a police officer at an address in Thirlestane, Bo'ness

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.