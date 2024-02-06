Bo'ness shoplifter pinched alcohol from four different shops in the town
Gillian Hughes, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of alcohol from a number of premises, including Scotmid, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness and Newton Post Office, Baker Street, Bo’ness on June 1 last year.
She also admitted taking a quantity of alcohol from Morrisons Daily, Dean Road, Bo’ness and Spar, Jamieson Avenue, Bo’ness on June 2.
The court heard Hughes had managed to save £120 to pay the shopkeepers back for the wine she had taken during her two-day shoplifting spree.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Hughes had suffered at the hands of a domestic abuser in the past.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hughes, who lives in the Bo’ness area, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to August 2.