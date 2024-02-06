Bo'ness shoplifter pinched alcohol from four different shops in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gillian Hughes, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of alcohol from a number of premises, including Scotmid, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness and Newton Post Office, Baker Street, Bo’ness on June 1 last year.

She also admitted taking a quantity of alcohol from Morrisons Daily, Dean Road, Bo’ness and Spar, Jamieson Avenue, Bo’ness on June 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Hughes had managed to save £120 to pay the shopkeepers back for the wine she had taken during her two-day shoplifting spree.

Hughes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Hughes had suffered at the hands of a domestic abuser in the past.