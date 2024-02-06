News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bo'ness shoplifter pinched alcohol from four different shops in the town

An offender who helped herself to alcohol products from four stores in the Bo’ness area is now looking to pay them back.
By Court Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 08:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gillian Hughes, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of alcohol from a number of premises, including Scotmid, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness and Newton Post Office, Baker Street, Bo’ness on June 1 last year.

She also admitted taking a quantity of alcohol from Morrisons Daily, Dean Road, Bo’ness and Spar, Jamieson Avenue, Bo’ness on June 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Hughes had managed to save £120 to pay the shopkeepers back for the wine she had taken during her two-day shoplifting spree.

Hughes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Hughes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Hughes appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Hughes had suffered at the hands of a domestic abuser in the past.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hughes, who lives in the Bo’ness area, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to August 2.