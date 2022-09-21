Bo'ness shoplifter now caring for her 71-year-old mum
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Natasha Teven (37) had pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics from Well Pharmacy, Carron Centre, Carronshore on November 30, 2020 and goods from Boots, South Street, Bo’ness on November 12.
By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:42 am
The court heard Teven, 113 North Street, Bo’ness, was trying to cope with her 71-year-old mother’s failing health as well as trying to look after herself and her own problems.
Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the community order Teven was already on and deferred sentence on other matters to November 10.