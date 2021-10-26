Bo'ness serial shoplifter has been jailed

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Natasha Teven (36) had previously pleaded guilty to a string of thefts she committed throughout the Falkirk area.

The court heard sentence had been deferred on Teven in March for her good behaviour but she had been “of anything but good behaviour” in the period since then.

This year alone she has stolen candles and cosmetics from Boots, High Street, Falkirk on February 23, jewellery from Alexander Wilkie Ltd on May 31 and July 17, alcohol from Marks and Spencer, Falkirk Central Retail Park on August 26, and baby clothes from Next, also in the retail park, on October 8 and October 15.

Teven stole alcohol from M&S in Falkirk Central Retail Park

All in all it was stated she had stolen over £500 of goods – some of which had not been recovered – from various businesses.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Teven, 113 North Street, Bo’ness, who had been placed on a drug treatment and testing order, had been clear of heroin for the last few weeks. He added her health had been suffering and she had been having fits.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I’m afraid you have come to the of the road – you are continuing to offend despite attempts to assist you. Clearly the drug treatment and testing order is not working.”

He sent Teven to prison for 211 days back dated to October 18 and allowed the drug treatment and testing order to continue.

