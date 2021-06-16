Bo'ness seating area pulled apart in apparent act of vandalism

A public seating area in Bo’ness has been pulled apart in what’s thought to have been a deliberate act of vandalism.

By Jonathon Reilly
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:25 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 11:08 am

Drystone walling around a bench in Kinneil Estate was damaged over the weekend.

The incident caused outrage after an image revealing the extent of the vandalism was shared on social media.

A drystone walling seating area in Kinneil Estate, Bo'ness has been damaged. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Facebook users reacted with fury, as Kay Sherratt posted: “Absolutely disgusting!”

Elaine Whitelaw wrote: “There's no respect for anything anymore.”

Police Scotland said the incident had not been reported.

A stone structure surrounding a seating area in Kinneil Estate was pulled apart. Picture: Michael Gillen.

