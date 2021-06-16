Bo'ness seating area pulled apart in apparent act of vandalism
A public seating area in Bo’ness has been pulled apart in what’s thought to have been a deliberate act of vandalism.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:25 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 11:08 am
Drystone walling around a bench in Kinneil Estate was damaged over the weekend.
The incident caused outrage after an image revealing the extent of the vandalism was shared on social media.
Facebook users reacted with fury, as Kay Sherratt posted: “Absolutely disgusting!”
Elaine Whitelaw wrote: “There's no respect for anything anymore.”
Police Scotland said the incident had not been reported.