Bo'ness paedophile set up garage 'cinema' to watch children being raped

Marcin Kazmierczak (42) had more than 1100 pornographic videos of children aged between eight and 14 – many of them being forced to have sex with adults.Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to downloading and possessing child porn, between March 2014 and August 2020.

The court heard his sick stash was found when police, acting on information received and armed with a warrant, raided Kazmierczak's home in Bo'ness early in the morning of August 25, 2020.

Kazmierczak was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Kazmierczak had already left for work but his wife let officers in, and he returned half an hour later to find police in his home.A total of 1129 videos of child abuse and 185 still photos of child porn were found on his laptop in the house and a “tower” computer set-up kept in the garage.

It was stated 215 of the videos were copies and 850 of the 1129 videos were of the most serious “A” category of child pornography.

Procurator fiscal depute Cheryl Clark said: "The accused admitted he went into the garage on his own and watched child pornography."

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said his client was a first offender and had already started to have treatment voluntarily for his child porn use.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio jailed Kazmierczak for 15 months, and placed him on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

