Bo'ness offender told police officer 'I raped your wee sister'

Iain Doyle (32) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, acting in a racially aggravated manner towards a police officer at his 25e Thirlestane, Bo’ness home, and causing fear and alarm, by repeatedly spitting in the cell area at Falkirk Police Station on August 24.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “There was an ongoing disturbance in Bo’ness. Police attended and the accused was traced. They attempted to engage with the accused.”

Doyle then hurled racist abuse at an officer, swearing at him and calling him “Mohammed” and stated “get your dirty hands off me”.

Doyle hurled vile abuse at police officers after he was arrested

"At that stage he was arrested and required to be put in a prone position. The accused kicked out at police, striking one officer in his forehead. He was taken to Falkirk

Police Station and continued to shout at police officers ‘I have raped your mum and your gran’, ‘you and your Muslim family go home’ and ‘I raped your wee sister too’.

"He then started spitting in the cage of the van and was required to be placed in a spit hood at the station.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He has no recollection of the events because of the state of intoxication he was in – which, of course, is not an excuse. He’s embarrassed by what is described to him- they were terrible things to have said.

The court heard Doyle had spent the last two months on remand.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Doyle had just been released from custody on the very day he committed the offence against officers.

Mr Aitken said: “He had a blowout.”

Addressing Doyle, Sheriff Livingston said: “You had been released that day in respect of a sentence for an offence which involved violence and police assault.”

Doyle was returned to custody to serve 180 days and had a further 84 days added onto that sentence.

