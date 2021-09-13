Bo'ness offender to learn punishment for threats made on way to Falkirk Police Station

Robin Islam, 45, 108D Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, was given a “last opportunity” when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court after it emerged he’d failed to cooperate with those preparing a court-ordered psychiatric report.

He’d pleaded guilty to behaving threateningly by shouting and making threats in Philpingstone Road, and whilst en route to Falkirk Police Station, on July 14, 2020, when he was on bail.

Sentence was deferred for the report, however, defence solicitor Mark Fallon said: “His sister has written a letter to the court.

Robin Islam, of Bo'ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“It indicated it’s ongoing and all took some time to complete.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “This is the last opportunity.

“You’ve been to jail frequently. I’ve been told you failed to cooperate.

“If you don’t provide a mandate, the report can’t be obtained.”

The matter was continued until November 4 for a psychiatric report.

