Bo'ness offender threatens to brick a window and then smashes it with his fist

An offender told his partner she should watch out for a brick coming through her window and then came round and smashed a pane by punching it.

Michael Paris, 48, made the threats over the phone and then proceeded to carry them out at his then partner’s address.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Paris, 48, had admitted threatening behaviour and sending threatening messages at an address in Brooke Street, Grangemouth, on November 20, 2021.

Lauren Pennycook, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5pm and Mr Paris returned to the address and the complainer has kept her distance from him in the house. He has become argumentative and was calling her a ‘whore’ and made other derogatory comments towards her.

Paris appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"She and her son asked him to leave and he has done so. She then received a call from him a shot time later where he told her ‘watch for a brick coming through your window’ and ‘phone the police, I’m not scared anymore – bring it on’.

"At 7pm he returned to the address and she heard him shouting, calling her a ‘whore’ and loudly banging on the kitchen window. She saw him punch a window, causing the outer pane to smash.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Paris, 2/2 Mathew Steele Curt, Bo’ness, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.