Bo'ness offender threatened to slash ex across the face so no one would want to look at her
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Allan, 33, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Kinglass ELC, Gauze Road, Bo’ness on August 21 and in Baptie Place, Bo’ness on August 22.
The Baptie Place incident saw him hurl derogatory remarks regarding disability at police officers who were called to the premises to deal with a disturbance involving Allan and his former partner.
The court heard the earlier offence took place at a nursery school and again involved Allan’s former partner.
Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “The accused appeared to be very upset and was visibly shaking, stating his former partner was ruining his life and he was going to throw himself off a bridge.
"He stated the complainer and her mother were torturing him, so in return he was going to torture them and never stop. He said the complainer would not be able to move on – he was going to take a knife and slit her across the face so nobody would look at her.
"He said he was going to get a sawn off shotgun to shoot her mother and knew he could pay £500 to do this.”
Sheriff Alison Michie adjourned the case to February 1, 2024 to obtain a criminal justice social work report on Allan, Flat C, 19 Cowdenhill Road, Bo’ness.