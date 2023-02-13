Steven Glenn, 31, then ignored his court orders to stay away from his sister – who he had called a “rat” – and came round to have some dinner with her because she was worried he was just drinking alcohol and not eating anything.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Glenn had admitted threatening behaviour towards his sister and mother at an address in Borrowstoun Place, Bo’ness, on December 22 last year. He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting his sister in Hadrian Way, Bo’ness on February 1 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 2.30pm and the accused arrived at the home address of his mother. He was under the influence of alcohol and told his mother to shut up. The accused’s sister arrived at the address and he called her a ‘rat’.

Glenn appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

“Then he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and said ‘I’m going to slit my throat’.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Glenn clearly had an alcohol problem and the bail breach happened when Glenn’s sister invited him around to have some dinner.

Mr Aitken added: "He spends most of his money on alcohol, so she invited him around for something to eat. They were sitting at the kitchen table together.”