Bo'ness offender tells police: 'I will see you buried'

Laura Bernard (37) was told to get on with her life and let other people – including police officers – get on with their lives, instead of reacting angrily towards them and landing her self in trouble.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Bernard had admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards people at an address in Strowan Road, Grangemouth on June 13 last year and towards police officers at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street on August 12, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “After being taken to Falkirk Police Station at 1.45am she was processed by police officers in the custody suite. She began acting aggressively towards officers, stating ‘I will do time for you’ and ‘I will get you buried’.”

Bernard acted in an aggressive manner towards officers at Falkirk Police Station

It was stated Bernard, who had pleaded guilty to the offences during her trial, sees her long term future away from Strowan Road.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I heard about charge one during the trail and it’s nasty aggressive behaviour. The court takes a serious view of the comment you made to the police officer.”

He placed Bernard, Block 1, Flat 2 Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 90 hours unpaid work in that time and called for a review of the order in two months.