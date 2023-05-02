News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
1 minute ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
1 hour ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
2 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
3 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
3 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination

Bo'ness offender swung bag of bottles at man during Grangemouth attack

Michael Paris, 47, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at an address in Brooke Street, Grangemouth on November 21, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:57 BST

The charges stated Paris had a carrier bag containing glass bottles and swung them at the man in an attempt to hit him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Paris also admitted sending unwanted text messages to his former partner, threatening violence, at the same Brooke Street address between February 20 and February 21, 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Paris, 2/2 Mathew Steele Courtm Bo’ness, had been placed on a community payback order, had been drinking less and was going back to his AA meetings.

Paris appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtParis appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Paris appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The report from social work raises some concerns about how much you are engaging with the Caledonian programme.”

She fixed a further review of the order to call on July 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I hope your engagement with the order improves during that period,” she added.