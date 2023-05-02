Bo'ness offender swung bag of bottles at man during Grangemouth attack

The charges stated Paris had a carrier bag containing glass bottles and swung them at the man in an attempt to hit him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Paris also admitted sending unwanted text messages to his former partner, threatening violence, at the same Brooke Street address between February 20 and February 21, 2021.

The court heard Paris, 2/2 Mathew Steele Courtm Bo’ness, had been placed on a community payback order, had been drinking less and was going back to his AA meetings.

Paris appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The report from social work raises some concerns about how much you are engaging with the Caledonian programme.”

She fixed a further review of the order to call on July 27.

