Bo'ness offender sent to prison for possessing indecent images of children
Mark Hynds (49) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs of children and permitting such photographs to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at his home between December 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021.
By Court Reporter
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 2:02pm
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts he has burned all bridges in relation to a community disposal.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Hynds, 2 The Loan, Bo’ness, to 10 months in prison back dated to October 5.