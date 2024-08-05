Bo'ness offender marks his 21st birthday with firearm threat to police officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender’s 21st birthday celebrations were interrupted by police officers dealing with a noise complaint and then a firearms threat.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jack Little, 21, had pleaded guilty to “causing an annoyance” and threatening behaviour at his 12c Bridgeness, Bo’ness home on February 27.

He also admitted threatening behaviour in Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on September 25 last year.

Christa Lindsay, procurator fiscal depute, said police had to be called to Little’s home because he was playing music at loud volumes and refused to turn it down.

Little made threats towards police officers who came to deal with a noise complaint(Picture: Police Scotland)

She added: “It was 12.50am and there was a disturbance at the address. Officers attended and spoke to the accused about the level of noise. The accused presented as highly intoxicated and stated there had been a party.

"He was issued with a warning. Then at 1.30am a second call was received by police stating the accused was not happy about the previous noise complaint. Officers attended and while they were forcing entry into his house he told them ‘you better not come in here, I’ve got a gun’.”

Little later denied saying he had a gun.

A few months earlier police caught up with him in a superstore

"It was 5pm and police saw the accused within Asda. There was a warrant our for his arrest. They took hold of his left arm and he began shouting and swearing and pulling away.

"He attempted to break away from officers and was kicking against the rear of the police vehicle to stop them putting him in. He was shouting threats saying ‘I put two cops in hospital’.”

It was stated Little’s behaviour towards police officers was “disgraceful” and was a “direct result of a lack of maturity” and his inability to deal with “highly emotive” situations.

The noise complaint offence happened on the night of Little’s 21st birthday and he was having a party with friends.

According to Little’s defence solicitor the gun threat was just a “stupid comment to make” which would have “no doubt caused concern” but he meant it as a “throwaway comment”.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Little on a structured deferred sentence for six months to allow him to continue to engage with social work. A review was scheduled for October 31.