Bo'ness offender landed repeated blows on victim during 'silly argument'
Gary McBain (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a man – punching him repeatedly on the body – at Outside, Baker Street, Bo’ness on October 11 last year.
By Court Reporter
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 8:58am
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said McBain had been involved in a “silly argument” with his neighbour about their children.
Sheriff Alison Michie said the offence could be treated as an “isolated incident” and fined McBain, 15 Cadzow Avenue, Bo’ness, £400 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.