Bo'ness offender in custody claims she is being 'blackballed' by Falkirk lawyers

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Karen Mason, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in South Street, Market Street and East Pier Street in Bo’ness on February 26, 2021.

The charges stated Mason was repeatedly swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, uttering abusive and threatening comments towards a child, threatening to record them to download onto Facebook and brandishing a walking stick.

When asked by Sheriff Alison Michie if she was representing herself, Mason responded: “I’m still being blackballed by the majority of Falkirk lawyers.”

Mason appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The court heard sentence had been deferred on Mason until June 29 to be dealt with alongside other matters.