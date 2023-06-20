News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Bo'ness offender in custody claims she is being 'blackballed' by Falkirk lawyers

An offender representing herself behind bars stated in open court she was being “blackballed” by Falkirk solicitors.
By Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Karen Mason, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in South Street, Market Street and East Pier Street in Bo’ness on February 26, 2021.

The charges stated Mason was repeatedly swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, uttering abusive and threatening comments towards a child, threatening to record them to download onto Facebook and brandishing a walking stick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked by Sheriff Alison Michie if she was representing herself, Mason responded: “I’m still being blackballed by the majority of Falkirk lawyers.”

Mason appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Mason appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Mason appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

The court heard sentence had been deferred on Mason until June 29 to be dealt with alongside other matters.

A previous progress report carried out on Mason which was “not positive”, but she assured Sheriff Michie “a completely different report will be coming before the court on the next occasion”.