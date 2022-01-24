Bo'ness offender hurled 'abusive and frightening' language at a child

She also admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear and alarm – repeatedly uttering homophobic and anti–Semitic remarks – for a man in Links Road, Bo’ness, between February 1, 2019 and August 23, 2019.

She pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – telling someone she knew where they lived – in Register Street, Bo’ness on March 6, 2019.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard that Mason’s report stated she was at long last engaging with social work.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Mason, 31A South Street, Bo’ness, until April 21 for a review of her community pay back order and the condition she be of good behaviour in that time.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.