Bo'ness offender hurled 'abusive and frightening' language at a child

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Karen Mason (50) had pleaded guilty to a number of threatening behaviour offences including uttering abusive comments towards a child in South Street and Market Street, Bo’ness, on February 26 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:06 pm

She also admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear and alarm – repeatedly uttering homophobic and anti–Semitic remarks – for a man in Links Road, Bo’ness, between February 1, 2019 and August 23, 2019.

She pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – telling someone she knew where they lived – in Register Street, Bo’ness on March 6, 2019.

Mason appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard that Mason’s report stated she was at long last engaging with social work.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Mason, 31A South Street, Bo’ness, until April 21 for a review of her community pay back order and the condition she be of good behaviour in that time.

