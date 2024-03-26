Bo'ness offender given three months to shape up or he's heading for prison
Steven Glenn, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assault – slapping a police officer – in Westfield Street, Falkirk, on September 8 last year.
Sheriff Chistopher Shead deferred sentence on Glenn, 122 Dean Road, Bo’ness, for three months to June 20 to allow him to make progress with his existing orders.
Addressing Glenn directly, he said: “You’re certainly an obvious candidate for a custodial sentence now. Given your conduct in court I’m not terribly optimistic.”