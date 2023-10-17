News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Bo'ness offender ditched bags of cocaine under parked car as police officers gave chase

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Martin, 37, had admitted to pervert the course of justice by running off and trying to hide bags of cocaine under a parked vehicle in Thirlestane, Bo’ness on October 28 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He also pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis.

The court heard Martin, 54 Thirlestane, Bo’ness, had now completed his structured deferred sentence and social work intervention was no longer require.

Sheriff Alison Michie simply admonished him.