Bo'ness offender ditched bags of cocaine under parked car as police officers gave chase
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Martin, 37, had admitted to pervert the course of justice by running off and trying to hide bags of cocaine under a parked vehicle in Thirlestane, Bo’ness on October 28 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis.
The court heard Martin, 54 Thirlestane, Bo’ness, had now completed his structured deferred sentence and social work intervention was no longer require.
Sheriff Alison Michie simply admonished him.