Bo'ness offender attempting to deal with her problems

Karen Mason (49) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to a threatening behaviour offence in Register Street, Bo’ness – shouting at a man she knew where he lived – on March 6, 2019 and causing people fear and alarm in Links Road, Bo’ness between April 12 and May 14, 2018.

She also admitted further threatening behaviour between February 1 and August 23, 2019 aggravated by homophobic and anti-Semitic outbursts.

The court heard Mason, 31a South Street, Bo’ness, had received a positive report on her community payback order review, having “shown greater insight into her behaviour”. It was stated she had a “lot of problems” but was “attempting to deal with those problems”.

