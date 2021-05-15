Bo'ness offender attempting to deal with her problems
A woman who shouted violent threats at people including telling one man she “knew where he lived” was said to now have greater insight into her offences.
Karen Mason (49) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to a threatening behaviour offence in Register Street, Bo’ness – shouting at a man she knew where he lived – on March 6, 2019 and causing people fear and alarm in Links Road, Bo’ness between April 12 and May 14, 2018.
She also admitted further threatening behaviour between February 1 and August 23, 2019 aggravated by homophobic and anti-Semitic outbursts.
The court heard Mason, 31a South Street, Bo’ness, had received a positive report on her community payback order review, having “shown greater insight into her behaviour”. It was stated she had a “lot of problems” but was “attempting to deal with those problems”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead fixed a further review on Mason’s orders for three month’s time to August 12.