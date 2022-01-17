Bo'ness offender attacked police officer
Iain Doyle (33) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening and racially aggravated behaviour at his 25e Thirlestane, Bo’ness home on August 24 last year.
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “It was said he refused to attend for a social work appointment – he is adamant this is not the case.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston adjourned matters until February 10 for a report to be carried out and Doyle remained in custody.