Bo'ness offender attacked police officer

Iain Doyle (33) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening and racially aggravated behaviour at his 25e Thirlestane, Bo’ness home on August 24 last year.

Court Reporter
Monday, 17th January 2022
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:29 pm

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “It was said he refused to attend for a social work appointment – he is adamant this is not the case.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston adjourned matters until February 10 for a report to be carried out and Doyle remained in custody.

