The woman, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – conducting herself in a disorderly manner, shouting and swearing and encouraging juveniles to engage in a fight – in the Bo’ness area on March 20 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “There were a number of youths playing football on the pitch near Bo’ness Academy. During the course of the football games going on there was a fall out between two boys which resulted in them having a fight.

"They were kicking and punching and ended up on the ground. One of them suffered a bloody nose and he went back home where his mother, the accused, was."

The mother appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The boy told his mother and brother what had happened and they went to confront the youth who had fought with the boy.

"They approached the boy and a further fight ensued,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused shouted ‘knock him out – do it’, ‘kick him in the head’, ‘punch him’ and ‘batter him’.

"The boys were expecting the accused, as the adult, to intervene and stop what was going on and were shocked and frightened by her lack of intervention and her encouragement.”

The boy involved in the second fight was taken to hospital with his injuries and when police talked to the mother she stated: “I’ve not done anything – I shouldn’t be getting charged.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said when the mother’s son, who has special needs, came home to tell his brother what had happened, the boys from the football

had followed him and were waiting outside when the son and his brother came out.

The fight had already started when the mother emerged from the house.

"When she gets outside the fight was ongoing – she lost control with her shouting and swearing,” said Mr Addison.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted the mother had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.