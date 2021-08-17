Bo'ness man made threats of violence en route to Falkirk Police Station

A man who made threats of violence in a Bo’ness street will discover his punishment when he reappears in court.

By Herald Reporter
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 12:30 pm

Robin Islam, 108D Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, behaved threateningly by shouting and making threats in Philpingstone Road, and whilst en route to Falkirk Police Station, on July 14, 2020 – when he was on bail.

The 45-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Robin Islam appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

His defence solicitor said: “There’s a recommendation in the report of psychiatric assessment, which he’s currently undergoing.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until September 9.

