Bo'ness man made threats of violence en route to Falkirk Police Station

Robin Islam, 108D Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, behaved threateningly by shouting and making threats in Philpingstone Road, and whilst en route to Falkirk Police Station, on July 14, 2020 – when he was on bail.

The 45-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Robin Islam appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

His defence solicitor said: “There’s a recommendation in the report of psychiatric assessment, which he’s currently undergoing.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until September 9.

