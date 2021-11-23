Bo'ness incident: ATM outside petrol station and 'sum of cash' stolen
Police enquiries are ongoing after an ATM outside a petrol station in Bo’ness was damaged and money was stolen from within in the early hours of Tuesday.
The incident happened at an ATM outside a filling station on Dean Road just after 1.55am on Tuesday, November 23.
The culprit(s) damaged the machine at the station and a sum of cash was then stolen from within the ATM.
Police enquiries are ongoing and are at an early stage.
Police Scotland is urging anyone with any information on the incident to get in touch.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an ATM having been damaged outside a filling station on Dean Road in Bo’ness shortly after 1.55am on Tuesday, 23 November.
“A sum of cash has been stolen from within.
“Enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0185 of 23 November.”