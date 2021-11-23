The incident happened at an ATM outside a filling station on Dean Road just after 1.55am on Tuesday, November 23.

The culprit(s) damaged the machine at the station and a sum of cash was then stolen from within the ATM.

Police enquiries are ongoing and are at an early stage.

An ATM was damaged and cash was stolen from within outside a filling station on Dean Road in Bo’ness on Tuesday.

Police Scotland is urging anyone with any information on the incident to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an ATM having been damaged outside a filling station on Dean Road in Bo’ness shortly after 1.55am on Tuesday, 23 November.

“A sum of cash has been stolen from within.

“Enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0185 of 23 November.”

