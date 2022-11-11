Bo'ness heroin addict jailed after pinching £600 of cosmetics from pharmacy

She also admitted strealing goods from Boots, South Street, Bo’ness on November 12.

At an earlier court appearance it was stated Teven was trying to cope with her 71-year-old mother’s failing health as well as trying to look after herself and her own problems.

At that time Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the community order Teven was already on and deferred sentence on other matters to November 10.

Teven appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

On that date, Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She has had a serious heroin problem for many years.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Teven had made no progress while on her drug treatment and testing order.

He said: “The only way to remove drugs from you is to remove you from the drugs.”