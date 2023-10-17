News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Bo'ness fraudster misses court appointment to be at birth of his baby

Daniel Rodger, 31, failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but had previously pleaded guilty to obtaining £45.95 by fraud by using someone else’s bank card at Esso Garage, Dean Road, Bo’ness on July 3.
By Court Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The court heard Rodger, 5A Thirlestane, Bo’ness, also missed his social work appointment because his partner had gone into labour two months early. It was stated he did try to explain as much to the social workers.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence until November 16.