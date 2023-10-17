Bo'ness fraudster misses court appointment to be at birth of his baby
Daniel Rodger, 31, failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but had previously pleaded guilty to obtaining £45.95 by fraud by using someone else’s bank card at Esso Garage, Dean Road, Bo’ness on July 3.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The court heard Rodger, 5A Thirlestane, Bo’ness, also missed his social work appointment because his partner had gone into labour two months early. It was stated he did try to explain as much to the social workers.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence until November 16.