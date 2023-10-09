Bo'ness first offender fraudulently fleeced her foster mum out of £7000

Shauna Campbell, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £7350 from her foster mother between December 15, 2021 and April 13, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “The complainer was the foster carer for the accused for eight years and they had a good relationship generally. When the accused first went into her care, the complainer set up an account for her and had been putting £20 per week into the savings account for the accused.

"She also set up accounts for her other two foster children. Only the complainer had access to the accounts.”

The court heard the foster mum admitted to being “computer illiterate” and went to Campbell for help in this regard. This is how she managed to gain access to all the accounts.

Campbell fraudulently obtained over £7000 from her foster carer (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The complainer confronted her and the accused said ‘I didn’t want anyone to suffer – I know what I did was disgusting and wrong. I tried to fix what I can’.”

The court heard Campbell had got a job with a funeral director and had paid back £1590.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She is very, very sorry for her behaviour. It ruined her own life as well as she had to leave her foster parent’s home.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Campbell, 53 Drumacre Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.