Bo'ness first offender fraudulently fleeced her foster mum out of £7000
Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “The complainer was the foster carer for the accused for eight years and they had a good relationship generally. When the accused first went into her care, the complainer set up an account for her and had been putting £20 per week into the savings account for the accused.
"She also set up accounts for her other two foster children. Only the complainer had access to the accounts.”
The court heard the foster mum admitted to being “computer illiterate” and went to Campbell for help in this regard. This is how she managed to gain access to all the accounts.
The procurator fiscal depute said: “The complainer confronted her and the accused said ‘I didn’t want anyone to suffer – I know what I did was disgusting and wrong. I tried to fix what I can’.”
The court heard Campbell had got a job with a funeral director and had paid back £1590.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She is very, very sorry for her behaviour. It ruined her own life as well as she had to leave her foster parent’s home.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Campbell, 53 Drumacre Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
She was also ordered to pay £8400 compensation to the complainer at a rate of £300 per month.