News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Bo'ness first offender fraudulently fleeced her foster mum out of £7000

Shauna Campbell, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £7350 from her foster mother between December 15, 2021 and April 13, 2022.
By Court Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 08:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “The complainer was the foster carer for the accused for eight years and they had a good relationship generally. When the accused first went into her care, the complainer set up an account for her and had been putting £20 per week into the savings account for the accused.

"She also set up accounts for her other two foster children. Only the complainer had access to the accounts.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard the foster mum admitted to being “computer illiterate” and went to Campbell for help in this regard. This is how she managed to gain access to all the accounts.

Most Popular
Campbell fraudulently obtained over £7000 from her foster carer (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)Campbell fraudulently obtained over £7000 from her foster carer (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)
Campbell fraudulently obtained over £7000 from her foster carer (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The complainer confronted her and the accused said ‘I didn’t want anyone to suffer – I know what I did was disgusting and wrong. I tried to fix what I can’.”

The court heard Campbell had got a job with a funeral director and had paid back £1590.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She is very, very sorry for her behaviour. It ruined her own life as well as she had to leave her foster parent’s home.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Campbell, 53 Drumacre Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay £8400 compensation to the complainer at a rate of £300 per month.