Bo'ness drink driver attacked partner for not giving him his car keys

Lee McBride (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner at an address in Little Carriden, Bo’ness on July 31. He also admitted drink driving on the same date, giving a reading of 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “During the afternoon of July 31 the accused and his partner had attended a friend’s house and had been drinking alcohol during the afternoon.

"They had been dropped off at their home address at 8pm. The accused then indicated a wish to go out and drive his motor vehicle. His partner told him it wasn’t a good idea because of the amount of alcohol he had taken.

"She tried to stop him taking the car keys . She was sitting on the living room sofa and the accused came up to her, took hold of her legs and pulled her down onto the floor.

"She tired to kick him away and he then grabbed her with one hand by the neck. She shouted at him and was then able to break free, going to a neighbour’s house for assistance.

"Her neighbours saw she was distressed and visibly upset and had fresh red marks on her neck, which she indicated was where he had got hold of her. The neighbours contacted police and she remained with them.

"She advised her neighbours the accused had the intention of going out in the car – they looked out and saw the car was gone. Police subsequently attended and began an area search to trace the accused.

"Shortly thereafter the accused was seen driving back to a point close to his home address. He was spoken to by officers while he was in his vehicle and was required to provide a roadside specimen which was positive.

"He was interviewed and confirmed he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and had no recollection of his movements and actions, other than when he came back home and was arrested by police.”

Sheriff Eric Brown read a letter from McBride’s partner, which stated she did not want a non-harassment order put in place and was trying to reconcile with McBride.

She said they had been together for many years and nothing like this had ever happened before – she put it down to him drinking too much alcohol.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “This is his first domestic-related offence and his first drink driving offence. His girlfriend was right to try and stop him driving. He was so drunk he stated he was ‘mortal’, which is extremely drunk.”

The court heat McBride, a breathing apparatus operator, was currently working seven days a week – 90 hours – in the Grangemouth petrochemical industry due to a shutdown situation.

Sheriff Brown said this appeared to be a “one off”, adding: “I say that in the hope there will be no repetition of this behaviour.”

McBride, North Street, Bo’ness, was fined £800 to be paid back at £50 per week and banned from driving for 16 months.

