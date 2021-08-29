Bo'ness domestic offender's report almost 'impossible to read'

A sheriff struggled to read a social work report due to poor printing but he did see the section that stated a domestic offender was “willing” to take part in the Caledonian Programme.

Daniel Jones (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Tedder Street, Grangemouth, on June 2.

Sheriff Eric Brown said the font or type face of the social work report on Jones made sections of it “impossible to read”, but there were some parts he could clearly see, including the statement Jones would be willing to undertake the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and the fact he had been assessed as suitable.

Jones behaved in a threatening manner at a premises in Tedder Street, Grangemouth

Sheriff Brown placed Jones, 29 Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attended the Caledonian programme. He also fixed a review of the order for February 24 next year.

