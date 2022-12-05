Bo'ness domestic offender demanded cash to feed his cocaine habit and then punched his partner's mother

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions at his Flat 6, 4 Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness home on May 22.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 5pm and the accused attended at the back door of the address and was granted access. Once inside he became hostile and was demanding money to feed his cocaine habit.

"He said ‘give me £20 or I’ll petrol bomb your mum’s house’. The £20 note fell to the floor and she placed her right foot over the note in an attempt to stop the accused from obtaining it.

Garven appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He kicked her to the right ankle and thereafter retrieved the £20 note. The witness’s mother attended at the address and she also asked the accused to leave. He grabbed her by her top and punched her to the left hand side of her face.

"They eventually managed to get him outside the house and closed the front door. He continued to shout, swear and bang the door before throwing a garden ornament at the window.”

