Bo'ness domestic offender a no show at court
Michael Paris (46) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at a premises in Brooke Street, Grangemouth on November 21 last year.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:58 am
The charges stated Paris, Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, made abusive remarks towards his partner, punched a window pane, causing it to shatter and swung a carrier bag full of glass bottles around.
There was no explanation for his non-appearance so Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for his arrest.