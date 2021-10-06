Bo'ness domestic offender a no show at court

Michael Paris (46) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at a premises in Brooke Street, Grangemouth on November 21 last year.

The charges stated Paris, Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, made abusive remarks towards his partner, punched a window pane, causing it to shatter and swung a carrier bag full of glass bottles around.

There was no explanation for his non-appearance so Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for his arrest.

