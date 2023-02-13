Ross Forsyth, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at his former partner – at Grange Primary School, Grange Loan, Bo’ness on December 20 last year.

The court heard Forsyth had been in a relationship with the woman for four years but it had come to an end.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.30am and the witness was taking the children to primary school. As she approached the gates she noticed the accused was following in a motor vehicle, very slowly behind them.

Forsyth appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He got out of the vehicle and then started hugging her daughter before shouting ‘slag’, ‘junkie’ and ‘scum’ at the witness.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said Forsyth’s former partner would not let him see his daughter following the break up of their relationship.

"He went to see his daughter and gave her a hug. Unfortunately he made some remarks when he was heading back to his car – it was not a prolonged incident and it was because of his frustration.

"He was in the wrong and arrangements are now on a more stable footing to get access to his daughter.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Forsyth, 9 Dugald Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.