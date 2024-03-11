Bo'ness dad-to-be tells pregnant partner he will do time for her after he is hit by scan ban
Alexander Reid, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – sending threats to his former partner who was pregnant at the time – at an address in Bo’ness on May 20 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The accused had been in an on/off relationship with the complainer for 16 years and had four children together, with a fifth expected.
"The complainer was at home when she was contacted by the accused by telephone. The accused was told he was not being allowed to attend a scan in relation to the expected child.
"He repeatedly messaged the complainer via texts, which became unpleasant, stating ‘you think I’m going to do nothing after you didn’t tell me about the scan – I’ll be in prison soon for what I’m going to do’.”
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He lost his temper that day. He had always been to scans, but he was told about that particular scan on that particular day. It was suggested at that point he couldn’t look after his children and he lost his temper.
"The parties have moved on since then.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Reid, 3 The Loan, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.