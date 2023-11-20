Bo'ness car thief's 'appalling record' helped put him on the road to a custodial sentence

A car thief had his bag packed for prison before he even appeared in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Daniel Rodger, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing a motor vehicle from Braehead, Bo’ness, and obtaining £45.95 worth of goods through fraud at Esso Garage, Dean Road, Bo’ness on July 3.

Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said the owner of the vehicle noticed it was missing in the early hours of the morning and CCTV footage revealed Rodger was one of the people who stole it.

The court heard Rodger was under the influence of alcohol at the time and “remembers very little about events”.

Rodger appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Rodger’s “13 pages of previous convictions” and the fact he had recently been in prison for another car theft.

He said: “You have an appalling record for crimes of dishonesty, including car theft. The only appropriate sentence here is imprisonment.”