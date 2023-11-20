Bo'ness car thief's 'appalling record' helped put him on the road to a custodial sentence
Daniel Rodger, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing a motor vehicle from Braehead, Bo’ness, and obtaining £45.95 worth of goods through fraud at Esso Garage, Dean Road, Bo’ness on July 3.
Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said the owner of the vehicle noticed it was missing in the early hours of the morning and CCTV footage revealed Rodger was one of the people who stole it.
The court heard Rodger was under the influence of alcohol at the time and “remembers very little about events”.
Sheriff Craig Harris noted Rodger’s “13 pages of previous convictions” and the fact he had recently been in prison for another car theft.
He said: “You have an appalling record for crimes of dishonesty, including car theft. The only appropriate sentence here is imprisonment.”
Sheriff Harris sentenced Rodger, 5A Thirelstane, Bo’ness, to five months in custody.