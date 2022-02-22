Bo'ness break-in: Forth Valley police dog Chase was on the case

Police dog Chase helped to track the suspect down.

As reported by the Falkirk Herald yesterday, officers were called to the town’s Hope Street in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports of a man breaking into a shop.

Now, Forth Valley Police Division have revealed that the suspect was traced thanks to the nose of PD Chase.

A post on the local division’s Facebook page states: “In the early hours of Saturday, 19 February, officers were called to a report of a man breaking into a shop in Hope Street, Bo’ness.

"The suspect had made off before we arrived, however, despite the heavy rain, PD Chase was on the case and tracked him down where he was arrested and the stolen goods were recovered.

“The 27-year-old man appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, where he pled guilty and was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment.”

