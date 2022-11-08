Bo'ness bottle smasher must be on best behaviour and under supervision for next six months
Lewis Rowe, 18, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – smashing a bottle – at an address in Grangepans, Bo’ness on July 17.
By Court Reporter
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Nov 2022, 2:41pm
The court heard there was some confusion regarding a non-harassment order, if it required to be imposed or not in this case.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Rowe, 42 Chapel Drive, Stenhousemuir, on a structured deferred sentence until May 4, 2023 and continued consideration of the non-harassment order to that date.