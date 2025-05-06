Bo'ness birthday boy tells police he has a gun before unleashing racist tirade at neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender got himself into trouble with police due to his loud music, his claims he had a gun and his racist abuse of his neighbours.

Jack Little, 22, had been celebrating his 21st birthday when police were called out to his property to deal with a noise complaint.

Officers gave him a chance to turn the music down, but he instead chose to open the windows of his house so it would be even louder.

When police returned and demanded entry to his premises, Little told them they were not getting in without a warrant and then claimed he had a gun.

Little told police officers they could not come in to his property and then claimed he had a gun (Picture: Submitted)

A few months later he was on the wrong side of the law again when he levelled racist abuse at his neighbours.

Little appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner on August 22 last year and threatening behaviour on February 27, 2024 at his 12C Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness home.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police were called just before 1am due to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to the accused about the level of noise within the property.

"The accused was heavily intoxicated and said there was a party to celebrate his birthday. He told officers the noise would ne kept down to a minimum.”

However, the noise levels continued to cause a nuisance and officers returned, noticing Little coming out of a neighbour’s property.

"The accused was unhappy about the previous complaint being made,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Officers attended and could hear a lot of noise. The windows were open so the noise was carrying further.

"They saw the accused leaving a neighbour’s property and they wanted him to let them in to his property. He said he wouldn’t be opening his door to them without a warrant.

"He was then told entry would be forced. He said ‘you better not come in here – I’ve got a gun’. Police officers managed to get in and shortly after that the accused was arrested.”

Gun threats were not enough for Little, however, and a few months later he unleashed torrent of racist abuse about his neighbours, claiming he was only talking to his partner and did not want them to hear what he said.

During his outburst he stated calling them “immigrants”, saying “this is Scotland – tell them to go back to their own country”.

Guns came into his conversation again when he stated: “I think you should get a machine gun turret and shoot them all to stop them from coming over.”

When police questioned him later, he said: “If I’ve been racist, I’ve not said it to their face – I was having a rant to my girlfriend.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Little had now moved address, away from his neighbours.

"Since becoming a parent it appears he has become more mature,” he added.

Sheriff David Hall placed Little on a community payback order with the condition he complete 80 hours unpaid work within six months. He also fined him £420 to be paid at £40 per month.

