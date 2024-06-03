'Bomb scare' Grangemouth offender took car and told police he was someone 15 years older

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An offender – described as a ‘bomb scare’ by his own grandparents – has been released from custody by the courts and told to behave himself and steer clear of trouble.

Kieran Macrae’s grandparents had cut ties with him in the past because they could not deal with his behaviour which included taking a car without consent and then telling police he was someone else.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Macrae, 23, had pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and while unfit through drugs in various streets in the Falkirk area, including Kingseat Avenue and Myreton Road, Grangemouth in December 3, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He gave a reading of 2.3 microgrammes of delta-9 tetrahydrocannibinol – the principal psychoactive compound of cannabis – per litre of blood when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

Macrae gave police officers false details(Picture: Police Scotland)

One of Macrae’s recent offences saw him trying to pervert the course of justice by pretending to be someone 15 years older – giving false details to police officers in Waverley Crescent, Grangemouth on February 28 after taking a car without consent.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Macrae’s own grandparents describe him as a “bombscare” and they admitted in the past they could not deal with him and cut ties with him due to his behaviour.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence and released Macrae, 21 Bute Place, Grangemouth, on bail until July 11 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment to be carried out.