'Bomb scare' Grangemouth offender took car and told police he was someone 15 years older
Kieran Macrae’s grandparents had cut ties with him in the past because they could not deal with his behaviour which included taking a car without consent and then telling police he was someone else.
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Macrae, 23, had pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and while unfit through drugs in various streets in the Falkirk area, including Kingseat Avenue and Myreton Road, Grangemouth in December 3, 2021.
He gave a reading of 2.3 microgrammes of delta-9 tetrahydrocannibinol – the principal psychoactive compound of cannabis – per litre of blood when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.
One of Macrae’s recent offences saw him trying to pervert the course of justice by pretending to be someone 15 years older – giving false details to police officers in Waverley Crescent, Grangemouth on February 28 after taking a car without consent.
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Macrae’s own grandparents describe him as a “bombscare” and they admitted in the past they could not deal with him and cut ties with him due to his behaviour.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence and released Macrae, 21 Bute Place, Grangemouth, on bail until July 11 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment to be carried out.
Addressing Macrae directly, she said: “You will have to show the court you can stay out of trouble and comply with the preparation of the reports.”