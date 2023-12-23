Bollard bashing Bo'ness driver bragged to bystanders he had downed 14 pints
and live on Freeview channel 276
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Lewis Kidd had pleaded guilty to drink driving in School View, Bo’ness on February 4. He gave a reading of 214 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine when the legal limit is 67 millilitres.
Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “It was 3am and witnesses were in their homes when they heard a loud bang. The went outside and saw the accused standing in front of a motor vehicle which had a damaged bumper and air bags deployed.
"The vehicle had collided with a bollard in the middle of the road. Witnesses asked the accused if he was okay who said ‘I dropped my car off and had a few beers – how stupid have I been’.
"Witnesses called the police and officers saw the damage to the bollard, as well as damage to a telegraph pole that was lying a few metres away. The total damage was £1000.
"The accused failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. He told police he was out in Falkirk with his friends that night and had 13 to 14 pints and had been driving.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted the “staggering amount” of alcohol Kidd had consumed.
"That amount places you, members of the public and any passengers you took with you at extreme risk,” she added.
She banned Kidd, 8 Hope Cottages, Bo’ness, from driving for 16 months and fined him £710 to be paid back in full within three months.