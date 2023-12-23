Bollard bashing Bo'ness driver bragged to bystanders he had downed 14 pints

A drink driver who crashed into a bollard and telegraph pole told bystanders he had been out with friends and had drunk ‘13 or 14 pints’.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Lewis Kidd had pleaded guilty to drink driving in School View, Bo’ness on February 4. He gave a reading of 214 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine when the legal limit is 67 millilitres.

Procurator fiscal depute Christie MacColl said: “It was 3am and witnesses were in their homes when they heard a loud bang. The went outside and saw the accused standing in front of a motor vehicle which had a damaged bumper and air bags deployed.

"The vehicle had collided with a bollard in the middle of the road. Witnesses asked the accused if he was okay who said ‘I dropped my car off and had a few beers – how stupid have I been’.

Kidd told police officers he had consumed 13 to 14 pints before driving (Picture: Submitted)

"Witnesses called the police and officers saw the damage to the bollard, as well as damage to a telegraph pole that was lying a few metres away. The total damage was £1000.

"The accused failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. He told police he was out in Falkirk with his friends that night and had 13 to 14 pints and had been driving.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the “staggering amount” of alcohol Kidd had consumed.

"That amount places you, members of the public and any passengers you took with you at extreme risk,” she added.