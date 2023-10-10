Boiling over: Offender chucked kettle water over prison officer at Polmont YOI

A prison officer was covered in water from a kettle when an offender’s temper boiled over after being denied a phone call.

Daniel Forbes, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a prison officer at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 25 last year.

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused pressed the emergency call point and a prison officer responded, checking through the cell door hatch. The accused was holding a kettle in his hand and talking about a phone call.

"He was told he couldn’t make a call. He then threw water from the kettle at the door of the cell and some of it came through the hatch, hitting the officer on his head and arm.

Forbes attacked the prison officer in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The incident was caught on CCTV.”