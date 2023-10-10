News you can trust since 1845
Boiling over: Offender chucked kettle water over prison officer at Polmont YOI

A prison officer was covered in water from a kettle when an offender’s temper boiled over after being denied a phone call.
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
Daniel Forbes, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a prison officer at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 25 last year.

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused pressed the emergency call point and a prison officer responded, checking through the cell door hatch. The accused was holding a kettle in his hand and talking about a phone call.

"He was told he couldn’t make a call. He then threw water from the kettle at the door of the cell and some of it came through the hatch, hitting the officer on his head and arm.

Forbes attacked the prison officer in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Forbes attacked the prison officer in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"The incident was caught on CCTV.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Forbes, 15 Beech Avenue, Baillieston, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next three-and-a-half months.