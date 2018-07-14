Bogus workmen are convicted for fraud bid against elderly people

Two men who tried to steal more than £2,300 from three elderly people have been convicted, following action by Forth Valley Police.

The success comes as part of a wide-ranging series of actions by Forth Valley’s Priority Crime Team, which has been involved in the recovery of more than £400,000 in stolen goods in just three months,

The property recovered has included plant machinery, JCB’s, diggers, excavation equipment and stolen vehicles.

Team leader Detective Sergeant Liam Harman said: “The Priority Crime Team in Forth Valley works to support local officers in tackling the crime our communities have told us is important to them.

“By also working with colleagues outwith the division, and the national Safer Communities Team, we’ve helped to recover a substantial amount of stolen property in the last three months, which we’ve been able to return to the rightful owners.

“We’ve also charged 10 people in this time for offences relating to theft and we continue to target those involved in such criminality, using a variety of resources in order to bring offenders to justice and prevent further crimes.

“I’d urge the public to continue to support us by reporting suspicious behaviour to 101, always dialling 999 if you see a crime ongoing.”

