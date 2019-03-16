Bogus ‘policemen’ robbed woman in her 60’s

Police in West Lothian are warning the public about the dangers posed by criminals pretending to be police, after a woman was robbed in her own home.

A householder in her 60’s was approached by a group of men who told her they were police and needed to check the inside of her property.

One of the man kept the woman talking while three others looted an upstairs bedroom of money tins and a handbag, taking a four figure sum in cash.

Constable Andy Tuplin from the Community Investigation Unit said: “This has been a disgraceful intrusion into the woman’s home who has understandably been left distressed by the incident.

“We believe the men were not dressed in standard police uniform, however claimed to be police officers to the woman at her door.

“The man who stayed with the woman downstairs was described as having with him a walkie-talkie type radio.

“We understand that these sort of criminals can be extremely convincing and we’d urge people to be vigilant to those arriving unexpectedly at your home.

“Always ask for identification and if someone says they are a police officer and you aren’t sure, please call 101 to check their identity before allowing them inside.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.