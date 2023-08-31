News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Bogus callers claiming to be from Falkirk Council targeting residents

Residents have been warned not to fall for a scam from bogus traders claiming to be employed by Falkirk Council.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:29 BST

The local authority’s trading standards team are raising the alarm after cold-callers have turned up on people’s doorsteps claiming to be from the council and offering a prize for those who allow them to inspect their boiler for replacement.

The council has made it clear that these people are in no way linked to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, they’ve declined to say where or when the incidents occurred.

The cold callers are claiming to be working with Falkirk Council. Pic: John DevlinThe cold callers are claiming to be working with Falkirk Council. Pic: John Devlin
The cold callers are claiming to be working with Falkirk Council. Pic: John Devlin
Most Popular

They’ve offered the following advice to help avoid doorstep crime.

  • Be on your guard to someone turning up unexpectedly.
  • Keep front and back doors locks.
  • Use a door viewer or window to check before answering the door.
  • Fit a door chain or bar and use to talk to callers at the door.
  • If you’re not sure, don’t answer the door.
  • Don’t feel embarrassed – genuine callers expect you to be careful.
  • Only let callers in if they have an appointment and you have confirmed they are genuine.
  • Always ask for identification badges for anyone who turns up – but you can also phone the company to verify their identify.
  • Never agree to pay for goods or give money to strangers at your door.
  • Don’t keep large amounts of money in your home.

If you have any concerns, contact Trading Standards on 01324 504982 or email [email protected].

Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council’s portfolio holder for public protection, said: “All residents should be aware of this potential scam and take note of trading standard’s advice to help prevent this from happening.”