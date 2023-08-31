The local authority’s trading standards team are raising the alarm after cold-callers have turned up on people’s doorsteps claiming to be from the council and offering a prize for those who allow them to inspect their boiler for replacement.

The council has made it clear that these people are in no way linked to them.

However, they’ve declined to say where or when the incidents occurred.

The cold callers are claiming to be working with Falkirk Council. Pic: John Devlin

They’ve offered the following advice to help avoid doorstep crime.

Be on your guard to someone turning up unexpectedly.

Keep front and back doors locks.

Use a door viewer or window to check before answering the door.

Fit a door chain or bar and use to talk to callers at the door.

If you’re not sure, don’t answer the door.

Don’t feel embarrassed – genuine callers expect you to be careful.

Only let callers in if they have an appointment and you have confirmed they are genuine.

Always ask for identification badges for anyone who turns up – but you can also phone the company to verify their identify.

Never agree to pay for goods or give money to strangers at your door.

Don’t keep large amounts of money in your home.

If you have any concerns, contact Trading Standards on 01324 504982 or email [email protected].