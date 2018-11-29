Body discovered in hunt for missing Denny man

The body of missing Denny man John Scott has been found in Glasgow.

Police have confirmed that the 37-year-old was discovered within Bellahouston Park at around 2.30pm on yesterday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

He had last been seen leaving the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 20.

Sergeant Greig McOustra from Falkirk Police Station said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they may require.

“I’d like to thank all of those who assisted with this investigation by coming forward with information and sharing our appeal online.”