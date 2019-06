Assaulting a police officer by hitting him on the head with her passport landed a Bo’ness woman in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Suzane Bannerman (50), of Muirepark Court, admitted the offence which took place on October 7 at her home.

The court heard police attended in response to a call regarding Bannerman’s welfare.

Her case was deferred until August 29 for her to be of good behaviour.