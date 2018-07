A 32-year-old woman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court after admitting wilfully damaging her mum’s vehicle - by repeatedly striking it with a hammer.

Jennifer Bryce smashed up her mum’s car following a dispute between the pair.

Bryce, 52 Livingstone Drive, Bo’ness, committed the offence on April 19 this year at 63 Livingstone Drive, Bo’ness.

She was given a £135 compensation order.