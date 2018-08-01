Bo’ness woman slapped ex and said ‘I didn’t hit you hard enough’

A mum saw red when her ex-partner said she had not provided enough clothing for their daughter and slapped him on the head.

Rachel Stewart (28) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault she committed against David Brown at her 29 Buchanan Court, Bo’ness home on June 21.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham MacLachlan said: “An arguement developed over the children’s clothing. This escalated and she slapped him on the head.”

The court heard Stewart later sent Mr Brown a message on What’s App stating: “I didn’t hit you hard enough.”

Sentence was deferred for three months for Stewart’s good behaviour.