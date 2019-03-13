Bo’ness woman had class A drug in Bainsford food store

A woman was found to be in possession of a quantity of a class A drug inside a Bainsford food store.

Natasha Teven (33), 113 North Street, Bo’ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week after admitting having diamorphine in the Co-op on Ronades Road on October 18 last year.

She also pled guilty to having stolen a quantity of candles from Wilko in The Howgate Shopping Centre in Falkirk on July 26, 2018.

Her defence solicitor Simon Hutchison told the court that Teven had been placed on a structured deferred sentence for her to attend and engage with drug treatment sessions.

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered for the case to re-call on March 28 for a drug treatment assessment.