A teenager threw household objects and took possession of a knife after being told to carry out his chores.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the offence at his home address in Bo’ness on June 28 and 29.

The court heard the teen’s actions were down to him “losing control” after drinking too much alcohol.

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence until February 6 for the boy to be on good behaviour.